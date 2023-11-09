170 stubble-burning spots identified in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, November 8

A total of 170 stubble burning spots have been identified in Nawanshahr. However, district agriculture department officials are ensuring that they visit every spot to check whether the information is correct or not.

Acting tough The police have already lodged 2 FIRs against farmers for burning stubble in the district. Apart from this, a fine of Rs 30,000 has been imposed on farmers for not listening to the department and burning the stubble.

The police have already lodged 2 FIRs against farmers for burning stubble in the district. Apart from this, a fine of Rs 30,000 has been imposed on farmers for not listening to the department and burning the stubble. According to information, 25 teams have been constituted which remain vigilant day and night to ensure that there is no farm fire case in Nawanshahr.

The officials have been claiming that the actual number of stubble burning cases is way lower than 170. “Some cases are related to other burning incidents. We have a team of officials from our own department and other departments,” said Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Gurdev Singh.

Balachaur and Saroya blocks have reported hardly one or two stubble burning cases and a majority of the incidents have been reported from Nawanshahr, Banga and Aur blocks.

Districts like Jalandhar and Kapurthala are recording higher number of cases in comparison to Nawanshahr. Jalandhar had recorded 786 stubble burning cases till yesterday.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Nawanshahr #Pollution #Stubble Burning