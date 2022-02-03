171 new cases, 1 death in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 2

The district reported 171 new cases of Covid on Wednesday. With this the Covid tally in the district has reached 77,138 cases. With one death recorded today, the toll is 1,556 now. As many as 74,018 people have recovered in the district while the number of active cases in the district have reached 1,564. Of the 20,071,57 samples collected in the district, so far, 18,47,116 samples have tested negative.

52 cases in Kapurthala

The Kapurthala district reported 52 fresh cases of Covid today, taking the district tally to 23,398. One new death was also reported, taking the deceased tally to 567. The deceased was an 83-year-old from Fatehgarh Sikri village.

172 cases in Hoshiarpur

The district reported 172 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the case tally to 39,932. The district also recorded four Covid deaths today. The death toll has now reached to 1,058.