172 recruits inducted into police force in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 3

The passing-out parade of Basic Recruits Course Batch No. 265 (District Cadre) was conducted at Chaman Stadium at PRTC, Jahan Khelan, today. In the parade, as many 172 recruits, including 23 women recruits, took part. Inspector General of Police, (Crime — Punjab and Chandigarh) Gursharan Singh Sandhu, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Sandhu dwelt on the concept of public service. He said the Punjab Police play a very important role in society. He stressed that the police constabulary is the backbone of the police department. He said, “For a policeman, the country and society come before self and family.”

The chief guest also congratulated the trainees and their family members and expressed hope that these trainees do their duty in the field with full diligence. Various professional and cultural activities, group physical exercises, unarmed combat, malkham, weapon handling, malvai, giddha amd bhangra performances were organised.

In the performance report presented on the occasion, Harpreet Singh Mander, the Commandant of PRTC Jahan Khelan, said that during the training session, these constables were given professional training of police personnel in emergency situations, role of computers, access control and disaster management, among others.

“Keeping in mind the current situation, training has also been given to bravely face the huge challenge faced by the police to stop the criminal activities of gangsters and drug smuggling,” he said.