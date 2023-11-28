175 examined at free medical camp in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 27

City-based NGO Eduyouth Foundation in collaboration with Neuro Spine and General Clinic organised a free medical check-up camp today.

Free tests of sugar, uric acid, bone density and blood pressure were conducted. Besides, doctors also examined patients having problems related to the brain, spinal cord and neuro. More than 175 patients belonging to various age groups availed the services.

Free medicines were also distributed in the camp. Dr Bikramjit Singh and Dr Navneet Kaur provided these services during the camp. Surinder Singh Sodhi, halka in charge, Jalandhar Cantt, was the chief guest. He praised the efforts of NGOs team towards the welfare of society. Rajinder Beri, ex-MLA and president of the Congress committee was the guest of honour. He said effective health services were need of the hour in our society. Youth must come forward to help people.

Professor Kanwar Sartaj Singh, president of the NGO, said they were thankful to the doctors and their team for the services.

Paramjit Singh, Additional SE, PSPCL and Jasbir Singh Rai, were also present on the occasion.