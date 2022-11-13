18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 12

As per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority, Lok Adalat was held on Saturday in the Judicial Court Complex of Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nakodar. All types of civil, matrimonial, MACT, compoundable, PSPCL, bank, BSNL and pre-litigative cases, traffic challans, etc., were taken up.

Rupinderjit Chahal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, DLSA, said 25 Benches had been constituted in Jalandhar, two at Phillaur and three at Nakodar. Of the total 29,997 cases taken up in the Lok Adalat today, 18,671 were settled on the basis of compromise. The awards of Rs 41.17 crore were passed in the Lok Adalat.

A 14-year-old case dating to 2008 for recovery and mandatory injunction was disposed of in the Lok Adalat with the efforts of Presiding Officer Joshica Sood. One case filed under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act instituted in January 2015, too, was settled.

Dr Gagandeep Kaur, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Jalandhar, said: “The court fees paid by the applicant is also refunded. For putting up the cases in Lok Adalat and for further information regarding any legal matter, any person can contact on toll free number 1968.”

1,150 litigations disposed of in Kapurthala district

Meanwhile in Kapurthala, the National Lok Adalat at Kapurthala on Saturday disposed of 1,150 cases and awarded a compensation of Rs 12.70 crore to litigants. District and Sessions Judge Amarinder Singh Grewal inspected the functioning of Lok Adalats in Kapurthala and solved many cases with his personal intervention. On the occasion, 10 Benches were constituted at District Courts, Kapurthala, three at Sub-Division, Phagwara, two at Sub-Division, Sultanpur Lodhi, and one at Sub-Division, Bholath. Besides, a Bench each of District Consumer Forum and Revenue Court was also constituted.

Amarinder Singh Grewal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Kapurthala, said settling the case in Lok Adalat saved both time and money and its decision was final and appeal against its decision couldn’t be challenged in any higher court. About 4,202 cases were admitted in the National Lok Adalat for hearing.

In Nawanshahr, 1,645 cases were resolved in the Lok Adalat held under the guidance of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman of District Legal Services Authority Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa. A total of 10 Benches were set up for the quick disposal of cases.

2,819 litigations disposed of in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: In Hoshiarpur, 11 Benches of judicial magistrates, 10 of revenue courts and one consumer court was formed to hear 6,835 cases in the district. As many as 2,819 cases were disposed of on the spot. The total awards of Rs16,04,57,733 were passed in the district. During the Lok Adalat, the District Legal Services Authority organised langar and water service on a large scale with the support of Guru Ramdas Langar Seva. OC