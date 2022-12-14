18 Aam Aadmi Clinics, 6 Ayush centres to open in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr, December 13
In the series of steps being taken by the state government to improve and strengthen the health infrastructure in Punjab, 18 new Aam Aadmi clinics as well as six Ayush Health and Wellness Centres would come up in Nawanshahr district shortly.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the district health societies chaired by Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa. He said to strengthen allopathic as well as promoting ayurvedic and Unani treatment facilities in the district, the new health facilities would provide quality healthcare facilities to the common man.
He said the six existing ayurvedic dispensaries would be converted into Ayush health and wellness centres. A budget of Rs 5.20 lakh each has been sanctioned by the Punjab Government for the upgrade of dispensaries, he said while adding that during the upgrade, Rs 3 lakh was sanctioned for civil works, Rs 2 lakh for furniture and other equipment and Rs 20,000 for setting up a mini-herbal garden.
He said the upgrade would be carried out through the Public Works Department (Provincial Division) Nawanshahr. DC Randhawa further said in view of the success of the first Aam Aadmi Clinic of the district established at Rahon, setting up 18 more Aam Aadmi clinics in the district have been approved by the District Health Society.
Will spend funds judiciously: DC
Aam Aadmi Clinics will be made by upgrading the existing primary health centres. Although the Punjab Government has kept a budget of Rs 25 lakh for each clinic, it would be spent only when needed. — Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, DC
