18 years on, deadlock over revenue stamps continues

Phagwara, July 18
The Punjab Government has failed to break the deadlock between its Revenue Department and the postal authorities over the sale of revenue stamps of the denomination of Re 1 through the post office.
Post offices across the state had stopped selling revenue stamps in February 2005 demanding that their commission be hiked from 3 per cent to 6 per cent. However, the Revenue Department refused to accept their demand and wrote to the Centre to intervene, but to no avail.
Meanwhile, the state government is selling revenue stamps through its treasury offices at the sub-divisional level. It has also authorised stamp vendors to sell revenue stamps.
However, residents of far-flung and remote villages complain that they are forced to spend more money and time to buy these stamps.
Stamp vendors, too, are reluctant to sell these stamps as they receive less commission. Some people are selling these stamps in the black market to take advantage of the ongoing stalemate.
