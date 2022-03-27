181 complaints settled in special camps by Nawanshahr police

Nawanshahr, March 26
In its new initiative to settle the complaints of general public speedily without causing any inconvenience to them, the Nawanshahr police on Saturday organised special camps in all police stations/divisions.
SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said special camps were organised in all police stations of Nawanshahr and 181 complaints out of 266 were settled at the spot.
She said police stations were divided among DSPs who were tasked to personally visit their areas and solve people’s grievances at the earliest. She added that SPs were deputed to supervise the functioning of these camps. Kaur said DSPs/SHOs were asked to pay special attention to all the concerns raised by the people as it would build their trust on the functioning of the department.
SSP said officers need to accord top priority for redressal of complaints at the local level so that the people do not run from pillar to post for their works. —
