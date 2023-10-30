190 examined at health camp

Jalandhar, October 29
On the occasion of International Day of Care and Support, city-based NGO Eduyouth Foundation in collaboration with MGK Hospital organised a free medical check-up camp at Sri Guru Amardass Charitable Hospital, Defence Colony, here.
The camp was organised under the guidance of Dr Gurpreet Singh. More than 190 persons were examined at the camp. Various tests such as ECG, blood sugar, blood pressure and BMD were done. Free medicines were also distributed among patients.
Mangal Singh Bassi, chairman, Punjab Agro, was the chief guest. He praised the efforts of team Eduyouth Foundation and management of Gurudwara for their services towards welfare of society.
Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, president of the NGO, said they were working to uplift medical care for older persons in society.
