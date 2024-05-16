196 stubble burning cases in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

The world would observe Environment Day next month, but it seems that hardly any efforts are being made to protect the environment here. Cases of burning wheat stubble seem to be increasing with each passing day in Jalandhar.

The Tribune had reported that the total number of stubble burning incidents were 69 till May 9, but within six days, the number has touched 196. These cases were being reported from Nakodar, Phillaur and Shahkot.

Earlier, only cases related to the burning of paddy stubble would come to the fore, but since the last three-four years, the scenario has changed for the worse.

Last year, over 550 wheat stubble burning cases were reported here.

It was highlighted in these columns that on way from Nakodar to Jalandhar, fires were witnessed in wheat fields, with several of them turning black after the crop residue was burnt.

Such rise in the cases of burning wheat stubble suggests that more farmers may resort to stubble burning in the coming days. However, there are also some good examples, where no incidents of stubble burning have been reported for several years.

When the Agriculture Department receives information regarding stubble burning through satellite inputs, patwaris visit the suspected places to examine the situation. The information is then given to the district administration so that they can impose fine or take some action against the erring farmers, an official said.

Kulwinder Singh, a head teacher and farmer from the Shahkot area said he had never burnt stubble. “It is not recommended at all, it will only ruin our environment and nobody will gain anything,” he said.

