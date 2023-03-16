1K applications for various schemes cleared at Suvidha Camp

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

As many as 1,030 applications for various citizen services and schemes have been approved on the spot during a Suvidha Camp held here at Red Cross Bhawan wherein Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora and Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh jointly handed over the approval letters to the beneficiaries.

During the camp, 10 government departments, including Zila Parishad, Urban Development, Municipal Corporation Jalandhar, District Social Security Office, District Programme Office, District Bureau of Employment and Enterprise, Punjab Skill Development Mission, Horticulture, and Labour Department set up their counters in the camp to showcase the schemes being run by the government, thereby providing the applicants with an opportunity to apply directly in the camp.

Pointing out further, the Deputy Commissioner said that over a thousand applications were approved in the camp including 22 applications under pension scheme, 63 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and 12 under Prime Minister Svanidhi Yojna. During the camp, a total of 30 job cards were issued to beneficiaries registered under the Punjab Construction Workers Welfare Board, and 25 youngsters received appointment letters under the employment programme. Similarly, 30 applicants received kits under National Urban Livelihood Mission, and 30 got their certificates under Gramin Kaushal Vikas Scheme after completing their training under the mission. Subsidy letters were issued to five progressive farmers by the Horticulture Department.

Meanwhile, counters were also set up by officials of the Revenue Department to decide mutation cases wherein 730 such cases were decided on the spot. Tehsildar-1 decided 118 cases, Naib Tehsildar-1 decided 211, Tehsildar-2 decided 166 cases and, Naib Tehsildar-2 decided 177 cases . Likewise, 60 applications were received for Labour Department services, 15 for Sewa Kendra services were also entertained.