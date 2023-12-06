1K centres to boost sports culture in state, says Hayer

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 5

Sports and Youth Services Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that to promote sports culture in the state, one thousand sports nurseries will be established at different places in the state. He said that according to the sports prevalent in the area, nurseries for different sports will be established there so that that sport gets more encouragement. He was addressing the players and villagers as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the football tournament organised by the Youth Sports Club in Nangal Khiladiyan village today. Urmar MLA Jasveer Singh Raja Gill, Dasuya MLA Karmaveer Singh Ghuman, Deepak Bali, Arjun awardee Gurdev Singh Gill were also present with him.

The minister said that with the formation of the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, sports competitions were started from block-level to state-level under ‘’Khedaan Watan Punjab Diyan’’ to promote sports activities in the state. This year, the sports events of the second chapter of ‘’Khedaan Watan Punjab Diyan’’ also concluded with great enthusiasm. He said that the new sports policy will lead to all-round development of players. While announcing, he said that a football sports nursery will be started in Nangal Khiladiyan village. Apart from this, the state government will bear the expenses of up to Rs 25 lakh for the infrastructure and maintenance of the village stadium.

#Football #Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer #Hoshiarpur #Nangal