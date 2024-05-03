2,14,355 MT of wheat purchased in district

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 2

Wheat is being purchased in the district without any problem. So far, 100 per cent of wheat, which arrived in markets of the district, has been purchased.

Giving more information, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal said 2,14,355 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat, which arrived in markets of the district, had been purchased by various government agencies. Out of the total wheat procured, 60,809 MT was purchased by Pungrain, 48,086 by Markfed, 52,317 by Punsup, 30,470 by Punjab State Warehouse Corporation, 17,300 MT by the FCI and 5,373 MT by traders.

So far, Rs 431.26 crore has been credited directly in bank accounts of farmers for their produce, the DC added.

The DC instructed officials of the procurement agencies not to delay lifting of wheat in mandis. She said farmers should not face any problem in mandis and every grain would be bought by agencies.

She appealed to farmers not to harvest wheat at night. She asked them to bring only dry wheat in markets, not to burn crop residue and manage it in fields. She said burning of stubble adversely affected soil fertility.

