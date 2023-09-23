2,814 beneficiaries get IDs at 55 camps under Ayushman Bhava drive in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 22

A total of 2,814 Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs have been created at 55 camps organised by the district administration under the fortnightly Ayushman Bhava campaign.

Vishesh Sarangal, Deputy Commissioner (DC), said the campaign was being organised from September 17 to October 2. Reviewing the status of the drive, he said a total of 147 camps would be held throughout the district.

He said, “At the camps, ABHA IDs of all individuals above five years are being created, which allow users to share their health records digitally with hospitals, clinics and others.”

He said ABHA IDs would help digitise the health records of users and eliminate the hassle of carrying physical copies during doctor visits. He said ABHA would facilitate the users to collect lifetime records in a digital account.

The DC also said that ASHA workers could now make Ayushman Bharat-Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-MMSBY) cards by completing the e-KYC verification of the beneficiaries. He said people could also register themselves and create their own AB-MMSBY card through the Ayushman app.

The DC said the Punjab Government was committed to provide health facilities to the last person standing in the row.

Awareness activities regarding screening of non-communicable diseases and TB and immunisation are being carried out at the camps. Besides, blood donation camps are being organised and pledges for organ donation are being administered during the drive.

On October 2, awareness activities at the village level about health, hygiene and nutrition would be organised in the Ayushman Sabha component of the campaign.

