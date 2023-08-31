2.97 lakh patients got treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics in a year

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 30

Over 2.97 lakh patients have been treated at the 55 Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in the district from August 15, 2022, to August 28 this year. Besides, 52,307 diagnostics tests were conducted in the last one year.

Of the 55 such centres, 17 clinics were dedicated to the people on August 14 this year where 9,032 patients have availed treatment. A total of 2,020 lab tests have been carried out in these new health centres.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the health sector was witnessing a new revolution with the opening of such clinics as people were receiving quality medical facilities closer to their homes without any cost.

He said the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was according topmost priority to health. The administration was making consistent efforts to serve people. He said the Aam Aadmi Clinics were getting an overwhelming response of people, reducing the load of patients in government hospitals.

#Aam Aadmi Clinics