2 absconders nabbed

Jalandhar, February 7
The city police on Tuesday arrested two proclaimed offenders. Salim, a resident of Jalandhar Cantt, was wanted in a case registered against him under Section 3 of the ED Act at police station Jalandhar Cantt in 2020. He had been absconding for more than two years.
Hari Chand, a native of UP, who was currently residing in a rented accommodation at Ranjit Nagar, was wanted in a case registered against him under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act at the police station Navi Baradari in 2018.
