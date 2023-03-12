2 addicts held for theft in Jalandhar; 5 vehicles seized

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 11

The Kapurthala police have arrested two persons and recovered four stolen bikes and a scooter from their possession. They were arrested for stealing and further selling off motorbikes and scooters to satiate their need for drugs. The duo was arrested after the police received a tip-off regarding their presence in the area.

The duo — Mandeep Singh, a resident of Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran, and Satwant Singh, a resident of Jamarai village at Goindwal Sahib — had been stealing bikes from various places in Kapurthala due to drug addiction. They had stolen motorbikes, Activas (scooters) and had been changing their number plates and further selling them off. Acting on a tip-off, the Kapurthala police arrested the duo on March 9, 2023, during a naka at Fattu Dhinga Chungi on the Kapurthala-Goindwal Sahib road. They were arrested with a Passion Pulse motorbike, without number. A case was registered under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of the IPC against the duo at the Kapurthala police station on March 9.

During investigation, the duo confessed to having committed multiple bike theft for the past one month. Based on their revelations, an Activa and three more motorbikes were also recovered. The police said the duo’s remand had been obtained from court.