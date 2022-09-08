2 allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 7

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, addressing two similar complaints of allottees of the Indrapuram Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave, has ordered the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) to either provide the possession of the flat with promised facilities within three months or refund the principal amount paid by them with 9 per cent interest and compensation which amounts to nearly Rs 10 lakh each to both allottees.

In their complaints, Sanjeev Kumar and Neelam Mahajan said they had paid over Rs 4 lakh each for the flats at Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave under the 13.97-acre Indra Puram Scheme. They said they were given the possessions of their respective flats without any facilities, not even electricity connection.

They claimed that even at present there is no proper electricity, roads, streetlights and water and sewerage connections at the complex, therefore, they approached the District Commission to seek justice in the case.

A notice of the complaint was sent to the JIT by the Commission. However, the counsel of the JIT maintained that the complainants after verifying the construction work and among other things, took the physical possession of the flats in question, therefore, the complaints were liable to be dismissed. After verifying the facts of both parties, the president of the commission, in its judgment, said the partial possession was handed over to the complainants without the development work and amenities as per the conditions laid down in the allotment letter.

“Therefore, the JIT is directed to complete the development work and provide all amenities and facilities in the flats of the complainants as per the allotment letter and brochure of the present scheme alongwith approach road within three months, failing which, it is directed to return the deposited amount along with interest of 9 per cent, Rs 30,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses”, the Commission ordered.

Commission’s order

