2 arrested for bribing voters

Phagwara, June 2

The Shahkot police have arrested two persons on the charge of bribing voters to cast vote in favour of a particular candidate.

Investigating officer (IO) Balbir Chand said the suspects had been identified as Sarbann Singh, alias Judge, a resident of Birr Ballioki village, and Sudarshan Sobti, alias Kala Pehalwan, a resident of Bhirra Bazar near Mata Mandir Wali Street, Shahkot.

Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Aadramaan village, told the police that one of the suspects was bribing voters at the Parjian Kalan polling station and organising a booth camp in support of a particular candidate.

The IO said Sarbann Singh was arrested. During interrogation, Kala Pehalwan was nominated in the case and arrested.

The investigating officer said a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) and 171-E (punishment for bribery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against the suspects, who were released on bail.

