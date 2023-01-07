2 arrested for kidnapping

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police arrested two persons and booked four including three women on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating Officer (IO) Jaswindar Singh said the arrested accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh Bagi, a resident of Bhodi Pur village and Raja Lehambar Singh, a resident of Billi Chao village. The booked accused have been identified as Manjit Kaur alias Manni, Harpreet Kaur alias Bhalo, a resident of Tut Kalan village, Happy, a resident of Kania Kalan village under Shahkot police station and Kulwindar Singh alias Gogo, a resident of Billi Chao village. Daljit Kaur, wife of Hari Pal Singh, a resident of Billi Chao village, complained to the police that the accused kidnapped her minor daughter by inducing her. The IO said a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of IPC had been registered. oc

Husband nabbed in dowry case

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested Satvir Singh, a resident of Kang Sahibu village in a dowry harassment case. The complainant Manprit Kaur, a resident of Sadik Pur village under Shahkot police station, had filed a complaint with the police that her husband had been harassing her and demanding more dowry since her marriage and assaulted her. Investigating Officer Janak Raj said a case under Section 498-A and 406 of IPC was registered against the accused on December 12. OC

3 nabbed with stolen goods

Phagwara: The police arrested three robbers and recovered an air gun. a car and a mobile phone from their possession last night. SHO (City) Amandeep Nahar said the arrested accused were identified as Gurpreet alias Bali, a resident of village Razapur, Kapurthala, Paramjit alias Reila of the same village and Munish alias Monu, a resident of Khanna. The arrested accused have confessed to their involvement in looting a youth P Chetanyia at railway road, Phagwara, on December 17. OC

1 held for liquor smuggling

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police arrested a local resident on the charge of smuggling liquor. The investigating officer, Mandeep Singh, said 24 bottles of liquor were recovered from the possession of the suspect, Mehul Sahota, a resident of Mohalla Rishi Nagar, Nakodar. A case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. oc

Two booked for stealing tractor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked two persons on the charge of stealing a tractor. Investigating officer (IO) Balbir Singh, said the suspects had been identified as Raj and Jagdish Singh, both residents of Thamuwal village. Gurbakhash Kaur of the same village complained to the police that the suspects had stolen her tractor. The IO said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC had been registered against the suspectr and investigation was being carried out.