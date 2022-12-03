2 arrested with intoxicant, money

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The police of Mehtiana police station arrested two smugglers at a naka in the area and recovered intoxicating powder and drug money from them. According to the police, two accused Rajkumar, alias Raja, and Ramandeep, alias Ramna, both residents of Khanaura were nabbed along with 510 gram of intoxicating powder. Also, drug money amounting to Rs 10,335 was recovered from them. Both accused have been booked under the NDPS Act. OC

One nabbed for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Harwinder Singh said nine bottles of illicit liquor were seized from the possession of the suspect identified as Buta Ram, a resident of Muhem village. A case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered. OC

One in police net for gambling

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police arrested William Gill, a resident of Jhugian village. Investigating officer Sukhwindar Singh said the suspect was selling betting slips in Mehatpur. A case under the Punjab Gambling Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

One arrested for homicide

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police arrested a driver on the charges of causing death by negligence, rash driving, and mischief. Investigating officer Harwinder Singh said Mangat Ram of Parjian Kalan village complained to the police that the accused, Anuj , a resident of Shahkot, was driving a car rashly and negligently hit his son’s motorcycle on November 29. His son died on the spot.