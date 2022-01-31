2 booked for abetting suicide

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, january 30

The body of a minor girl was found under mysterious circumstances from the Gujjar dera in Toor village. The Garhdiwala police have booked two persons and registered a case against them for abetting suicide. The complainant, Ram Lakhan, had lodged a complaint with the police. He told the police that his daughter Nishu (15) had gone to market to get some goods but did not return. He told that yesterday he got a call from the dera that they should come there and take their daughter. When he reached there, he found his daughter’s body in a bathroom. The complainant alleged that Maskin Ali and Rahim Ali had allegedly lured away his minor daughter. He alleged that her daughter ended her life due to the harassment caused by the accused. The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 306, 363, 366, 120B of the IPC.