2 Booked for dowry demand

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Hariana police have registered a case against the husband and mother-in-law of a woman for for harassing her and allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh in dowry. According to information, Jyoti Rani, a resident of village Bassi Wazid, told the police that she was married to Gulshan Rai, a resident of Jalandhar. She said that after marriage, her husband and mother-in-law Ramana Kumari, a resident of Globe Colony, Jalandhar, allegedly started torturing her demanding Rs five lakh in dowry. She said the accused tortured and threw her out of the house. A case has been registered under Section 498-A (cruelty to woman) of the IPC. OC

Mobiles found from Central Jail

Hoshiarpur: The Central Jail authorities recovered two mobile phones hidden in the bathroom of a barrack. Assistant Superintendent Sarvjit Singh said the jail administration seized two mobile phones without SIM kept hidden in the bathroom of barrack number 5. The city police station has registered a case. Further investigation is on. OC

Thieves decamp with valuables

Hoshiarpur: Unidentified thieves targeted a shop and stole valuables. Garhdiwala police have registered a case. As per the information, Harvinder, a resident of Machhian village told the police that he had left for home after locking his shop at night. The next day when he went to the shop, the locks were broken and the goods were missing. When he checked the CCTV cameras, he saw that around five people in a white jeep broke open the locks of his shop and stole the valuables. Th police have registered a case and begun a probe.