2 booked for illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 14

The Lohian Khas police have booked two residents of Kapurthala district for illegal excavation of earth near dhussi bundh of the Sutlej river.

Mining inspector Ajay Kumar complained to the police that earth was illegally being excavated from dhussi bundh of the Sutlej river in Mandala Chhana village.

He said Kulwinder Singh of Gidderpindi village informed the department that illegal excavation of earth at Mandala Chhana village was damaging dhussi bundh and could create a breach in the bundh during the upcoming monsoon season.

Kuldeep Singh and Sharanjit Singh, residents of Bharoana village, were indulging in illegal mining without any permission, Kulwinder said. Investigating Officer (IO) Parwinder Singh said a case under Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act, 1957, was registered against the two suspects and further probe initiated into the matter.

