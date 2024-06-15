2 booked for illegal mining

Phagwara, June 14
The Lohian Khas police have booked two residents of Kapurthala district for illegal excavation of earth near dhussi bundh of the Sutlej river.
Mining inspector Ajay Kumar complained to the police that earth was illegally being excavated from dhussi bundh of the Sutlej river in Mandala Chhana village.
He said Kulwinder Singh of Gidderpindi village informed the department that illegal excavation of earth at Mandala Chhana village was damaging dhussi bundh and could create a breach in the bundh during the upcoming monsoon season.
Kuldeep Singh and Sharanjit Singh, residents of Bharoana village, were indulging in illegal mining without any permission, Kulwinder said. Investigating Officer (IO) Parwinder Singh said a case under Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act, 1957, was registered against the two suspects and further probe initiated into the matter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM Modi at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership
Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS