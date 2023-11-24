2 booked for kidnapping girl

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked two persons on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl and criminal intimidation. Investigating officer (IO) Harwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Jagjit Singh and his father Natha Singh, residents of Mohalla Shah Pur, Mehat Pur. In her complaint, Jaspreet Kaur, a resident of Mohalla Swami Nagar, Mehat Pur, said the suspects kidnapped her daughter by inducing her and threatened her with dire consequences. A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC have been registered against the suspects. OC

Man booked in dowry case

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked Armanpreet Singh, a resident of Baloki village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, in a dowry harassment case. In a complaint filed with the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar (rural), Manpreet Kaur, a resident of Pato Kalan village, stated that her husband had been harassing her and demanding more dowry since their marriage. Investigating officer Aman Deep Kaur said a case under Section 498-A of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. No arrest has been made so far. OC

2 nabbed with liquor bottles

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a person on the charge of smuggling liquor. The suspect has been identified as Raman Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Falahi Wala Nurmahal. Investigating officer Jang Bahadar said 32 bottles of liquor were seized from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the suspect. The Shahkot police also arrested Shambu of Mohalla Dhorra with 20 bottles of hooch, said IO Kashmir Singh.

