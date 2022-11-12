2 booked for outraging woman's modesty

Phagwara, November 11
The Shahkot police have booked two villagers on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty.
Investigating Officer (IO) Lakhbir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Shingara Singh and his brother Saabi, residents of Bajwa Kalan village.
The victim, a resident of the same village, complained to the police the suspects ransacked the shed in front of her house and barged inside. They assaulted her and dragged her by pulling her hair.
The Investigating Officer said a case under Sections 354, 323, 458, 427 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. No arrest had been made so far. Raids were being conducted to nab the absconding suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state
BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius