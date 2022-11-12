2 booked for outraging woman's modesty

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 11

The Shahkot police have booked two villagers on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty.

Investigating Officer (IO) Lakhbir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Shingara Singh and his brother Saabi, residents of Bajwa Kalan village.

The victim, a resident of the same village, complained to the police the suspects ransacked the shed in front of her house and barged inside. They assaulted her and dragged her by pulling her hair.

The Investigating Officer said a case under Sections 354, 323, 458, 427 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. No arrest had been made so far. Raids were being conducted to nab the absconding suspects.