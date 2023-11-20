2 booked in dowry case

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked Sandeep Singh, a resident of Pato Khurd village, and his father Sukhdev Singh, in a dowry harassment case. Amandeep Kaur, a resident of Massitan village in Kapurthala, had filed a complaint with the police stating that her husband and father-in-law had been harassing her and demanding more dowry since her marriage. Investigating officer Aman Deep Kaur said a case under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. No arrest had been made so far. OC

Four head of cattle stolen

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked unidentified persons for stealing cattle. Balbir Singh, a resident of Sahem village, complained to the police that unidentified thieves struck at his cattle shed on the night of November 13 and decamped with four buffaloes. Investigating officer Janak Raj said a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects.

#Kapurthala #Phagwara