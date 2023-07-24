2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, July 23

While the breach on bundhs by the Sutlej river had already wreaked havoc in Shahkot, Lohian, Gidderpindi and Sultanpur Lodhi areas, the two recent breaches in the Beas river embankment have left many villages in Sultanpur Lodhi flooded. As per the drainage department, over 1 lakh cusecs of water came into the area over the past few days.

No reports of any possibility of further rise in water level The water which has come into the villages is about 78,000 cusecs. It is less from the last time (previous years), which was 81,000 cusecs. We have no reports of any possibility of a further rise in the water level. The water came in due to breach in a temporary bundh put up by people. The main Beas bundh put up by the government hasn’t breached. Amrinder Singh, XEN, Drainage Division, Jalandhar

While residents says 40 to 50 villages have been impacted, they also said that waters in the villages affected by the Beas breach have been constantly rising ever since the embankment broke on Thursday. The first breach took place on Thursday at Baupur Kadim village while the second took place at Ali Kalan, also inundating villages Ali Khurd, Mand Hussainpur Bulle, Thakkar Kaura and Mand Karmuwala, among others.

While initially, 10 to 15 villages had been impacted, with more waters coming in, the breach now affects 40 to 50 villages in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Interestingly, the administration terms the Beas bundh in which breach took place as a private one, put up by villagers. Sarwan Singh, a resident of Baupur village said, “The water levels have constantly been rising in the area after the initial breach. Additional villages have been affected in the past two days. Villagers are also apprehensive of more waters being released from the Pong dam. All the area around our homes has been flooded by the deluge and now the apprehension is whether our homes will remain safe. Villages are in dire need of more boats to transport whatever they can, to safety.”

Tarsem Singh, a farmer, said, “There are much less boats then needed by farmers as the Beas has caused breaches and inundation in at least 40 to 50 more villages. The breached bundh was put up by villagers after collecting money for protection. The administration’s help is needed to plug these too.”

Amrinder Singh, XEN, Drainage Division, Jalandhar, said, “The water which has come into the villages is about 78,000 cusecs. It is less from the last time (previous years) which was 81,000 cusecs. We have no reports of any possibility of a further rise in the water level. The water came in due to breach in a temporary bundh put up by people. The main Beas bundh put up by the government hasn’t breached.”

SDO, Drainage Division, Sultanpur Lodhi, said, “39,286 cusecs of water initially came from the Pong dam. While coming downstream, as many as 78,000 cusecs of water was also added from the passive gauge. The additional water is due to the recent rains and water from other river/drain sources accumulated near Hoshiarpur. The water level yesterday had gone down to 67,000 cusecs but rose to 83,000 cusecs yesterday itself, after the rains. The future pattern of rain or water rise can’t be predicted.”

The SDO added, “The Beas river bundh which broke at Sultanpur Lodhi was a temporary private bundh put up by people. None of the Beas breaches have affected the main bundh constructed by the government. Also, the villages which have been affected by the waters are all inside of the main Beas bundh. Many of them are island villages, built on the river bed. When the river is in spate, these areas are bound to be flooded. None of the villages outside the main bundh have been impacted.”

The SDO said that residents of 100 to 150 villages may have their deras (residences) in the area which has been flooded, although less number of villages has been flooded.

#Sultanpur Lodhi