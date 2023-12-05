2-day environment mela begins

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 4

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh along with ADC Phagwara Amit Kumar Panchal inaugurated a two-day 38th Swachh Bharat Environment Mela at Phagwara today.

Addressing the gathering, the DC urged the people to plant more saplings. He said that more saplings were planted for the preservation of the environment. He appealed to the people that after planting the saplings, they should also take care of them personally, so that the planted saplings can flourish and the environment will be benefited. He emphasised the people to keep their surroundings clean.

On the occasion, ADC and Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said that efforts were being made on a large scale by the corporation to clean the dump sites and the city. He appealed to the people to contribute to this campaign. Chairman of the society, Kuldeep Sardana, and president Malakiat Singh Raghbotra, thanked the people and appealed them to participate in the fair to save environment.

On the occasion, painting, science model, folk song, fancy dress, fruit and kite competitions were also conducted. Apart from others, former minister Joginder Singh Maan, Phagwara SDM Jai Inder Singh were also present.

