2-day sports meet kicks off at GNDU College

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 21

A two-day sports meet commenced at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) College here today. The event was inaugurated with great pomp and fervour as chief guest Olympian Devinder Singh Garcha graced the occasion.

Under the auspices of college OSD Kamlesh Singh Duggal, the inauguration witnessed the unfurling of the GNDU College sports flag. The ceremony was further adorned with a march past, featuring athletes from various disciplines, including cricket, volleyball, badminton, chess, carom board, tug-of-war, shot put, three-leg race, long jump, lemon spoon race, and musical chairs.

Prof Duggal expressed gratitude to Garcha for his presence and blessings. He extended heartfelt congratulations to all the sportsmen who have left a mark in the realm of sports and skill.

Chief guest Devinder Singh Garcha in his address highlighted the remarkable transformation witnessed in the world of sports in recent years. He emphasised the pivotal role played by relentless efforts, dedication, and unwavering commitment in achieving success. The event also witnessed the presence of renowned sports expert prof Manjeet Singh Dhall.

Acknowledging the seamless organisation of the annual athletics meet, prof Duggal commended the efforts of Sanjeev Arora, Lakhbir Singh, Sonia Kundra, Mandeep Kaur, Neha Kalra, prof Ram Dayal, Daljeet Singh, Deepak Agarwal, and college superintendent Harjeet Singh, along with all departmental teachers.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU