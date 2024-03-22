2-day sports meet kicks off at GNDU College

Jalandhar, March 21
A two-day sports meet commenced at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) College here today. The event was inaugurated with great pomp and fervour as chief guest Olympian Devinder Singh Garcha graced the occasion.
Under the auspices of college OSD Kamlesh Singh Duggal, the inauguration witnessed the unfurling of the GNDU College sports flag. The ceremony was further adorned with a march past, featuring athletes from various disciplines, including cricket, volleyball, badminton, chess, carom board, tug-of-war, shot put, three-leg race, long jump, lemon spoon race, and musical chairs.
Prof Duggal expressed gratitude to Garcha for his presence and blessings. He extended heartfelt congratulations to all the sportsmen who have left a mark in the realm of sports and skill.
Chief guest Devinder Singh Garcha in his address highlighted the remarkable transformation witnessed in the world of sports in recent years. He emphasised the pivotal role played by relentless efforts, dedication, and unwavering commitment in achieving success. The event also witnessed the presence of renowned sports expert prof Manjeet Singh Dhall.
Acknowledging the seamless organisation of the annual athletics meet, prof Duggal commended the efforts of Sanjeev Arora, Lakhbir Singh, Sonia Kundra, Mandeep Kaur, Neha Kalra, prof Ram Dayal, Daljeet Singh, Deepak Agarwal, and college superintendent Harjeet Singh, along with all departmental teachers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...