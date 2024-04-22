2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 21

The rain that lashed the city on Friday once again exposed the tall claims of the Municipal Corporation. Even two days after rain, several roads and localities here are still inundated due to clogged sewers.

Clean sewer lines regularly A majority of the inhabitants in these colonies belong to poor families. They do not know how to file complaints or approach MC officials. Thus, the area is often ignored by the MC. Sewer lines should be cleaned on a regular basis to avoid such problems in future. Kamlesh, a resident

Commuters have to wade through water accumulated on a stretch on the Ladowali road from the DC office to PUDA Complex and beyond. Nearby SCO owners have lodged several complaints regarding the blocked sewer with the authorities concerned, but to no avail.

Rainwater can also be seen accumulated on roads in the Industrial Area, affecting commuters, roadside vendors and cart-pullers.

Residents of Gandhi Camp, Kabir Nagar and Ward No. 69 said streets were flooded with sewage and filthy water had entered their houses, but the civic body was doing nothing to solve the problem.

Kamlesh, a resident, said: “A majority of the inhabitants in these colonies belong to poor families. They do not know how to file complaints or approach MC officials. Thus, the area is often ignored by the MC. Sewer lines should be cleaned on a regular basis to avoid such problems in future”.

Kabir Singh, another resident, said: “Foul smell emanating from the accumulated water has made their lives miserable”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.