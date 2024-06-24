2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

Jalandhar, June 23
The CIA Staff Rural police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered one kg opium from them in Patara here today.
Team carried out checking
CIA in-charge Pushp Bali said: “I got a tip-off that the suspects were going to deliver the consignment to their clients, following which a team was formed”. The team, which was constituted under the leadership of SI Parminder Singh, carried out checking in several areas in Patara.
The suspects have been identified as Shahid Ali, a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Sameer Ahmad, a resident of Budaun, UP.
CIA in-charge Pushp Bali said: “I got a tip-off that the suspects were going to deliver the consignment to their clients, following which a team was formed”.
The team, which was constituted under the leadership of SI Parminder Singh, carried out checking in several areas in Patara.
“The duo was found carrying black bags. During checking, the police recovered 500 grams of opium each from their bags. The police arrested them. A case under Sections 18-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect,” the police said.
The police said: “During further interrogation, the suspects confessed that they used to come to Punjab by train and supply drugs to their clients in various parts of the state.”
The police said further investigations were on into the matter.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition, says government wants to take all along
Flags June 25, the 50th year of Emergency, to counter the op...
‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab
The opposition INDIA bloc decides to boycott the panel appoi...
Ahead of first Lok Sabha session, INDIA bloc MPs march together as show of strength
Opposition leaders assemble at the spot where the Gandhi sta...
What about 10 years of undeclared emergency, Mallikarjaun Kharge reminds PM
Says even after the moral defeat of the PM, arrogance remain...
NEET case: CBI team reaches Economic Offences Unit office in Patna
The EOU, which had been investigating the matter until the C...