 2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • 2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

One kg opium recovered from them; further probe on

2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

The suspects in custody of the CIA staff in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 23

The CIA Staff Rural police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered one kg opium from them in Patara here today.

Team carried out checking

CIA in-charge Pushp Bali said: “I got a tip-off that the suspects were going to deliver the consignment to their clients, following which a team was formed”. The team, which was constituted under the leadership of SI Parminder Singh, carried out checking in several areas in Patara.

The suspects have been identified as Shahid Ali, a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Sameer Ahmad, a resident of Budaun, UP.

CIA in-charge Pushp Bali said: “I got a tip-off that the suspects were going to deliver the consignment to their clients, following which a team was formed”.

The team, which was constituted under the leadership of SI Parminder Singh, carried out checking in several areas in Patara.

“The duo was found carrying black bags. During checking, the police recovered 500 grams of opium each from their bags. The police arrested them. A case under Sections 18-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect,” the police said.

The police said: “During further interrogation, the suspects confessed that they used to come to Punjab by train and supply drugs to their clients in various parts of the state.”

The police said further investigations were on into the matter.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

2
Jalandhar

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

3
Delhi

Burger King murder: Woman who was with victim seen at Katra Railway Station in Jammu

4
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan players celebrate DJ Bravo style, dance to ‘Champion’ song after historic victory against Australia

5
Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wed at private ceremony: ‘Love has guided us through challenges and triumphs’

6
India

CBI team probing UGC-NET paper leak case 'attacked' in Bihar’s Nawada, 4 arrested

7
Delhi

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

8
Punjab

Shambhu locals, shopkeepers protest blocking of highway by protesting farmer unions

9
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Bhagwant Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Raja Warring

10
India

48% candidates who were awarded grace marks in NEET-UG 2024 skip retest: NTA

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans: PM to Opposition, says government wants to take all along

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition, says government wants to take all along

Flags June 25, the 50th year of Emergency, to counter the op...

B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha

‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab

The opposition INDIA bloc decides to boycott the panel appoi...

Ahead of first Lok Sabha session, INDIA bloc MPs march together as show of strength

Ahead of first Lok Sabha session, INDIA bloc MPs march together as show of strength

Opposition leaders assemble at the spot where the Gandhi sta...

What about 10 years of undeclared emergency, Mallikarjaun Kharge reminds PM

What about 10 years of undeclared emergency, Mallikarjaun Kharge reminds PM

Says even after the moral defeat of the PM, arrogance remain...

CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning

NEET case: CBI team reaches Economic Offences Unit office in Patna

The EOU, which had been investigating the matter until the C...


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Amritsar: Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Tarn Taran: Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge Haryana MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Open House: Should Chandigarh MC provide free water, parking facilities to residents?

Will continue hunger strike until Haryana releases rightful share of Delhi’s water: Atishi

Will continue hunger strike until Haryana releases rightful share of Delhi’s water: Atishi

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

AAP delegation meets L-G, seeks cooperation to resolve water crisis

Instead of finding solution, AAP & BJP playing politics: Congress

Expect rain and thunderstorm today

Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Jalandhar: Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Man killed, 2 hurt as car hits roadside tree in Hoshiarpur

Bikers target jewellery shop in Hoshiarpur

Open house: Isn’t it necessary for the govt to stop cutting of trees to reduce climatic extremes like heat wave?

U-14 Sushil Sharma Memorial League: HDCA Red defeat Green by 42 runs

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops; one dies, another injured

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

Farmers to shut offices of toll company, NHAI if demands not met by June 30

Smuggler held with 320 gm heroin

No respite from searing heat in Ludhiana city, suburbs

Finally, 14-km cement concrete roads laid in industrial focal points at cost of Rs 25.2 cr

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs