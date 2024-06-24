2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 23

The CIA Staff Rural police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered one kg opium from them in Patara here today.

Team carried out checking CIA in-charge Pushp Bali said: “I got a tip-off that the suspects were going to deliver the consignment to their clients, following which a team was formed”. The team, which was constituted under the leadership of SI Parminder Singh, carried out checking in several areas in Patara.

The suspects have been identified as Shahid Ali, a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Sameer Ahmad, a resident of Budaun, UP.

“The duo was found carrying black bags. During checking, the police recovered 500 grams of opium each from their bags. The police arrested them. A case under Sections 18-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect,” the police said.

The police said: “During further interrogation, the suspects confessed that they used to come to Punjab by train and supply drugs to their clients in various parts of the state.”

The police said further investigations were on into the matter.

