2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Two brothers hailing from the Bidhipur village in Sultanpur Lodhi were shot dead in the US on Wednesday.

The news of the incident was received at their home in Bidhipur, on the morning of May 4. The two youths were shot in Portland over a money dispute. Real brothers Dilraj Pal Singh (32) and Guriqbal Singh (26), residents of Bidhipur, had been residing in Portland for the past many years. They were shot over a dozen times which caused their death on the spot. They had gone to the US in search of a better future and had been doing well there.

Gloom descended on the Bidhipur village today as the cries and wails of of the duo’s mother and relatives wrung the air. The plush home of the family - witness to the good time brought through the hustle of their sons abroad - bore tell-tale signs of deep mourning as villagers congregated and consoled the delirious family members.

As per villagers their own associate shot them. As per infromation, the duo were in a feud with another Kapurtala-based man over the ownership of a US-based store. The said man, who hails from Kanjli in Kapurthala, shot the duo outside a shopping mall in Portland. The assailants fired at them over 2 dozen times as per reports.

The duo died on the spot. While one of the brothers left India 10 years ago, the second left six years ago. Guriqbal Singh was the younger brother of the two. Elder brother Dilraj is survived by his wife and a 4-month-old child. Guriqbal Singh was engaged to be married.

Ranjit Singh, Sarpanch of Bidhipur vilage said, “The lives of two young sons have been snuffed out. It is a very sad day for the village. We appeal that the family be granted justice. We also appeal to the Centre to help in bringing the body of the youths back from the US so that their parents can at least see their bodies and carry out their last rites.”

A youth from Kapurthala had been shot dead in the US in September last year as well. Another youth hailing from Amritsar was also shot dead in the US last year after he confronted a a shop lifter.

Two dozen shots fired at victims

