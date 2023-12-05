2 get 20-yr jail for raping, abetting minor's suicide

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 4

Additional Sessions Judge, (Fast Track Court), Anjana, today sentenced two persons to 20 years in jail for raping and abetment to suicide a minor in 2021. Besides imprisonment, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the convicts. In default of payment of fine, they have to undergo further imprisonment for one year.

On March 29, 2021, Sub-Inspector (SI) Rupinder Kaur had received telephonic message from police control room, Hoshiarpur, regarding consumption of some poisonous substance by a minor girl of a village under Bullowal police station. Rupinder Kaur along with police party reached the house of the victim, where the complainant, the mother of the victim, told the police that her 17-year-old daughter (who later came out to be aged 15 years and 7 months), was Class XI student of a government school in Hoshiarpur. On March 28 at about 10.30 am, she went to the house of her friend for doing school work, but she was abducted by Lovedeep, alias Love, and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Deowal, in a car. Later, she rescued herself from the accused and returned home and told the entire incident to her, the complainant said. In the evening, at about 8 pm, her daughter consumed celphos tablets. They took her to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, but the doctor refused to admit her and then took her to a private hospital, where she died. The complainant said that her daughter had told her that both the accused abducted her forcibly in a car and took her towards a choe. Lovedeep and Gurpreet had committed rape with her and there were other boys also, whose names her daughter did not know, committed rape with her and threatened her that if she disclosed it to anyone, they will eliminate her family. Thereafter, the accused were taking her somewhere else and when they were turning the car, her daughter managed to escape from there and came back to house. Feeling humiliation, she consumed poisonous substance and ended her life. On the basis of said statement of complainant, an FIR was registered under Sections 306, 365, 366A, 506 and 34 of the IPC against the accused.

#Hoshiarpur