2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Our Correspondent

Mukerian (Hoshiarpur), June 7

In a road accident that occurred on the Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway, near Mata Rani Chowk, two students of Mukerian SPN College were killed while one was injured.

They were riding a Scooty and were hit by a truck. According to information, the three girls of BA (Part II) were returning home. When they reached near Mata Rani Chowk, they were hit by a truck, due to which one of them died on the spot while two others were seriously injured. The injured were brought to the Mukerian Civil Hospital.

The victims were identified as Preeti of Dugri Awana and Neha and Tamanna (both sisters) of Parika. Tamanna died on the spot. Seeing Preeti’s critical condition, doctors referred her to a specialty hospital, but, she died on her way to Pathankot. The police have arrested accused driver Bikram Singh of Chakk Sheron village and taken the vehicle in their possession. The Mukerian police have also registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 304-A, 279, 337 and 427 of the IPC.