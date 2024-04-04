2 held for firing at teacher’s house

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, April 3

The police have arrested two youths and seized three live cartridges, three missed cartridges and a motorcycle in connection with the firing at the gate of a teacher’s house in Mahindwani village on March 24.

Giving information, SHO, Garhshankar, Gurinderjit Singh said that an FIR under Section 384, 307 and 120B of IPC and Section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered on March 25 on the statement of Deepak Dhiman, son of Naresh Kumar, a resident of village Mahindwani against Pradeep Singh alias Khada, a resident of Samundra and Jaskarnpreet Singh alias Kannu, a resident of Kukkar Mazara, Rajesh Kumar alias Banta, a resident of Thana and an unknown person. The accused Pradeep Singh alias Khada was arrested in this connection.

After his interrogation and disclosure, the accused Gurpreet Singh alias Gaggi, a resident of Barapur under Garhshankar police station was arrested.