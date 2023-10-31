2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 30

The police today arrested two persons, who fired gunshots at a man at Athaula village here on October 22, and their three other accomplices. The police also recovered three pistols, four rounds and a car from their possession.

Jalandhar SSP Mukhvinder Singh Bhullar said two bike-borne persons fired gunshots at Gurmej Singh, alias Gausha, a relative of deceased kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan, at Athaula village here on October 22.

A case under Sections 307, 128 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Lambra police station on October 23.

The bike-borne miscreants, identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Shahbad village, Batala, Gurdaspur, and Amitpal Singh, alias Amit, a resident of Greater Kailash at Batala, Gurdaspur, were arrested on October 29. Two pistols and two rounds were recovered from them.

During investigation, their three other accomplices were arrested from Shahbad village in Gurdaspur. A car bearing registration number PB-18-C-0007 was also recovered from them.

They have been identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Aman Pehlwan, a resident of Saidoke at Amritsar; Vijay Masih, a resident of Shahbad in Gurdaspur, and Harvinder Singh, a resident of Shahbad in Gurdaspur. During search, the police recovered a pistol and two live rounds from Amandeep.

During questioning, Gurpreet and Amitpal revealed that they were in contact with US-based Husandeep Singh, alias Husan, a resident of Shahbad in Gurdaspur, and Pavittar Singh, a resident of Chaura village in Batala, Gurdaspur. They revealed that Husandeep and Pavittar gave them pistols.

The duo told the police that Husandeep’s father Harvinder Singh gave them shelter and also extended financial help to them. Husandeep had been funding them from overseas and Vijay had been ensuring withdrawal of money through his own Aadhaar card.

After this incident, Vijay Masih facilitated withdrawal of Rs 45,000 through his Aadhaar card. Of this, a sum of Rs 25,000 was given to Gurpreet Singh and Amitpal Singh, while Amandeep and Vijay kept Rs 24,000.

The police said further investigations were on into the case and more revelations were expected.

Husandeep and Pavittar were arrested in connection with a murder, attempt to murder and extortion case at YOLO County, USA, on December 21 last year. A huge quantity of arms was also recovered from the duo.

The police revealed that several cases were already registered against them. While Amitpal has six previous cases against him, Gurpreet has 3 cases against him and Amandeep has one case against him.

