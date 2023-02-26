2 held for selling illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police arrested two persons on the charge of selling illicit liquor.The police said 18 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from Santokh Singh and Amarik Singh, both residents of Gaunsuwal village. A case under the relevant sections of the Excise Act has been registered against the suspects. OC
Woman assaulted, Four booked
Phagwara: The Bilga police booked four persons, including two women, on the charge of assaulting a woman. Those booked are residents of Thamanwal village. Joti Bala of the same village complained to the police that the suspects assaulted and injured her on January 29. The police said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grevious hurt), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered. Further action will be taken after a thorough investigation, said the police.
