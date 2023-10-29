2 held for snatching cash from migrant

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 28

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two persons on the charge of stanching cash from a migrant.

Investigating officer (IO) and Shankar police post in-charge Lovleen Kumar said the suspects had been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Manni, a resident of Chanann Pur village, and Rohit Kumar, alias Sunni, a resident of Bhode Saprai village falling under the Sadar Jamsher police station.

In his complaint to the police, Ramesh Kumar, a native of Bihar and presently residing at Bajuha Khurd village, said two motorcycle-borne miscreants waylaid him near Chak Kalan village on October 27. The suspects snatched Rs 2,000 from him by pointing a sharp weapon at him.

The investigating officer said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching), 411(dishonestly receiving stolen money) and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. The police recovered the snatched money and the weapon from their possession. They also impounded the motorcycle used in the crime.

Weapon, bike used in crime recovered

#Nakodar #Phagwara