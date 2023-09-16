2 held with 155-gm heroin

Tarn Taran, September 15
The Sarai Amanat Khan and the Harike police arrested two suspects and recovered 155 gms of heroin from them here on Thursday.
Vishaljit Singh, SP (Investigation), said on Friday that a Sarai Amanat Khan police party arrested Mangal Singh Manga, a resident of Dauke village, with 100 gm of heroin.
The Harike police led by SHO Sub-Inspector Kewal Singh arrested Gurvel Singh Golu and recovered 55 gm of heroin from his possession. “The suspects have been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act by the respective police stations,” the SP said.
