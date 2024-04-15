2 held with 20 kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 14

The Adampur police arrested two drug peddlers with 20 kg poppy husk here.

The suspects have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Sangur, and Beant Singh, a resident of Mansa.

Acting on a tip-off, the police signalled a truck to stop for checking near the Alwalpur road. During checking, the police recovered 20 kg poppy husk from the truck.

A case under Section 15-B of the NDSP Act was registered against the duo at the Adampur police station.

The police said the suspects would be presented before a court.

