2 held with 20 kg poppy husk

Jalandhar, April 14
The Adampur police arrested two drug peddlers with 20 kg poppy husk here.
The suspects have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Sangur, and Beant Singh, a resident of Mansa.
Acting on a tip-off, the police signalled a truck to stop for checking near the Alwalpur road. During checking, the police recovered 20 kg poppy husk from the truck.
A case under Section 15-B of the NDSP Act was registered against the duo at the Adampur police station.
The police said the suspects would be presented before a court.
