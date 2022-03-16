2 held with 50-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

CIA Staff-1 on Tuesday nabbed two youths and recovered 50 grams of heroin and a bullet motorcycle from their possession.

They have been identified as Surjit Singh (27) and Mohabatdeep Singh (21), both residents of Kang village in Tarn Taran district.

The accused were held at a checkpoint near Patel Chowk. Police personnel said when they were checking other vehicles, they saw two youths on a motorcycle who were turning their motorcycle around after seeing the checkpoint. “Realising something suspicious, the police immediately caught them and later, during checking, the heroin was recovered from them,” they added.

During interrogation, Surjit revealed that he was working in Malaysia and had returned a few years ago after his father, who was posted in the Army, expired. He said he met Mohabatdeep around four months ago and since then they had been working together and smuggling drugs within the state.

On the other hand, Mohabatdeep revealed that he came in contact with a few customers in Jalandhar through his uncle’s son who lives in Jalandhar and was involved in the smuggling of drugs for a long time. Meanwhile, a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the division number 2 police station.

Firing incident reported

at Basti Sheikh

A firing incident was reported at Mohalla Satran in Basti Sheikh here on Tuesday evening. Two residents of Basti Sheikh clashed over an old rivalry and three bullets were fired, but no one was hurt.

Gurvinder Singh, SHO, Division Number 5, said Sachin, in his complaint to the police, informed that a person, Ajaypal, manhandled him at Mohalla Satran and later called his friends who opened fire on me. “The complainant had an old rivalry with Ajaypal. He said when he was crossing the Satran Mohalla, Ajaypal instigated him into passing some comments and that two clashed after that.

Later on, Ajaypal called up his friends who fired three bullets at him, but he saved himself,” added the SHO. He further said a case under Sections 389, 307, 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered and the police are investigating the matter.