2 held with intoxicant tablets

Jalandhar, March 31
The Nakodar police have arrested two persons with 1,014 intoxicant tablets here.
Those arrested have been identified as Soni, alias Kama, a resident of Bhandal Dona village at Sadar Kapurthala, and Jagtar Singh, alias Jaggi, a resident of Wareya Doana village in Kapurthala.
The police revealed that during patrolling, a police party apprehended two suspects on suspicion near Uggi village. During search, the police recovered 507 intoxicant tablets each from Soni and Jaggi.
A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sadar Nakodar police station.
