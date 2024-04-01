2 held with intoxicant tablets

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 31

The Nakodar police have arrested two persons with 1,014 intoxicant tablets here.

Those arrested have been identified as Soni, alias Kama, a resident of Bhandal Dona village at Sadar Kapurthala, and Jagtar Singh, alias Jaggi, a resident of Wareya Doana village in Kapurthala.

The police revealed that during patrolling, a police party apprehended two suspects on suspicion near Uggi village. During search, the police recovered 507 intoxicant tablets each from Soni and Jaggi.

A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sadar Nakodar police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala #Nakodar