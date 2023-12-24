2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 23

The Goraya police claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of drug smugglers and arrested two of its members today. The suspects have been identified as Tejinder Singh, alias Nikka, of Landhran village near Goraya, and Raj Kumar of Riasi in J&K.

Superintendent of Police (D) Manpreet Dhillon said the police recovered 2.550 grams of opium and 20 kg of poppy husk from a truck in which they were going to sell the contraband.

A police team, headed by Phillaur DSP Simaranjit Singh, signalled a truck to stop for checking at a checkpoint. During checking, the police recovered the contraband from the vehicle and arrested the suspects. The police also impounded the truck.

