2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 29

A violent clash erupted outside the main post office near the Press Club Chowk here this afternoon, resulting in serious injuries to two persons.

Eyewitnesses said around 10 unidentified youths, who came on a bike and a car, attacked a courier person and his friend with sharp weapons outside the post office. The victims, who were doing packaging work, suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Case registered Gurpartap Singh Sahota, ADCP-I, Jalandhar, said: “On the complaint of Vinod, one of the victims, a case under relevant sections has been registered against the suspects at the New Baradari police station. A suspect, identified as Karan, a resident of Kapurthala, has been arrested”.

As the clash intensified, local residents intervened and informed the police about the incident. One of the victims reportedly nabbed one of the assailants with the help of local residents, while others managed to flee from the spot, leaving their weapons behind.

After getting information, the police reached the spot. They recovered a pistol and a sword from the spot and took the suspect into their custody.

According to the Navi Baradari police, the clash broke out between the two groups due to an old enmity. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital and their statements would be recorded once their condition improves.

The police said while one of the suspects was in custody, they were scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to identify other suspects. “Further investigations are on in the case,” they said.

