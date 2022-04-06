2 illegal colonies razed in Nawanshahr, Banga

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 5

Cracking down heavily on the illegal colonies in the district, the district administration on Tuesday demolished two illegal colonies in Nawanshahr and Banga.

On the directions of the state government, a special team of the administration led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (D) Amit Sareen razed the illegal colonies on the Barnala road and the Banga-Chandigarh road.

Sareen said mushrooming up of illegal colonies would not be allowed in the district. He said GLADA had been keeping a strict vigil to check the coming up of such colonies and those identified, would be demolished soon.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included GLADA SDO Abhimanyu and JE Amarjeet Singh.