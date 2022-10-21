2 Jalandhar students selected in Haryana judicial services exam

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 20

Two students of St Soldier Law College have cleared the Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) examination, the results of which were declared recently. While Jasmeet Kaur secured the 36th rank, Manjot Kaur got the 38th position in the exam.

St Soldier chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra congratulated the law college faculty, students and their parents for making the college and Jalandhar district proud.

College director Dr Subhash Sharma said both the students of BA LLB had passed the examination in general category.

Students Jasmeet and Manjot thanked the college management and the teachers and said they had been able to achieve this success with the right guidance and training provided by their teachers.