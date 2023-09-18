2 killed, 1 injured as bike collides with car

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 17

Two youths of the Nai Abadi area here died after the bike they were riding collided head-on with a car near Attowal village on the Phagwara Road late last night.

The third person, who was riding the same motorcycle, suffered serious injuries in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Shivam Saini, a resident of Ghaian Mohalla, and Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Nai Abadi. The injured person has been identified as Prince, a resident of Nai Abadi. He has been referred to a specialty hospital in Ludhiana owing to his critical condition.

According to information, the youths were going to attend ‘jagrata’ somewhere on Phagwara Road late last night.

When they reached near Attowal village on the Phagwara Road, their bike collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction. The trio suffered serious injuries in the mishap. Passersby took them to the hospital where Shivam and Gurpreet were declared dead on arrival by doctors.

After getting information, SI Jagjit Singh, SHO of the Mehtiana police station, reached the spot. The youth driving the car was returning home after dropping his mother at the Phagwara railway station. He reportedly fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind after the mishap.

The SHO said at the insistence of the family members of the deceased, the police have registered a case against the car owner, Narinder Kumar, a resident of Bassi Daulat Khan.

