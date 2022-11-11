2 killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 10

Two youths were killed in a road accident at Nakodar this morning when their motorcycle they were riding on collided with a car coming from the opposite direction. The victims, identified as Sagar and Rahul, both under 30 years of age, were Kapurthala residents. They were going to pay obeisance at Dera Baba Murad Shah in Nakodar. Their Hero Splendour motorbike (PB09-AJ-1856) was hit by a Datsun car coming from the opposite direction. Both died shortly after the accident.

While the unidentified car driver fled the spot, and the youths were taken to the Nakodar Civil Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Investigating officer of the Nakodar City police station said, “The two youths were coming from Kapurthala to pay obeisance at Murad Shah when the accident took place. The car driver was returning to Kapurthala after paying obeisance at the Dera Murad Shah. The car driver was on the wrong side of the road and his vehicle hit the duo. The car driver is currently absconding.”

A case has been registered at the car driver under Sections 304 A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC.