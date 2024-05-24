2 killed in road mishap, roadways driver held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 23

The Shahkot police have arrested a Punjab Roadways bus driver on the charge of causing death of two persons by negligence. Investigating officer (IO) Sarwan Singh said the suspect was identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of 287/13, Gopal Nagar, Gurdaspur.

The IO said the deceased had been identified as Chet Ram, a resident of Narangpur Hansi village under the Shahkot police station and Kamajlit Kaur, wife of Lal Chand, a resident of Fajalwal village under the Shahkot police station.

Dilbar, son of deceased Chet Ram, complained to the police his father used to drive a passenger tempo from Parjian Kalan to Shahkot. He said his father was going to Shahkot with passengers on May 20 morning and turned towards Shahkot from Moga-Shahkot Highway. He was on the service road when the bus driver, who was driving very fast and negligently, hit his father’s tempo ferrying passengers and injured them seriously. He said his father and one passenger Kamaljit Kaur died on the way to a hospital. He said other passengers were admitted to hospitals.

He demanded legal action against the roadways driver. The IO said a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving on a public road), 337, 338 (causing harm by an act endangering personal safety or the lives of others) and 427(mischief) had been registered against the driver. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the families after a post-mortem examination, he added.

